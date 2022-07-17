2,000 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

