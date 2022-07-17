39,160 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.