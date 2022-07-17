3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
3DX Industries Price Performance
DDDX stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About 3DX Industries
