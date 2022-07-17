3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

3DX Industries Price Performance

DDDX stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

