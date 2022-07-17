449 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Tesla comprises 0.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

