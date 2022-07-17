5,789 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,853 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,013,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,739,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.