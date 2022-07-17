58,302 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.59 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

