8,155 Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

