Aave Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $88.71 or 0.00419224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 15% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $331.88 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.81 or 1.00026731 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008999 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Aave
Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,915,774 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
