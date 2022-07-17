ACoconut Reaches Market Cap of $173,480.98 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $173,480.98 and approximately $27,124.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

