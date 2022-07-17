Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.43 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $64.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00010765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,580 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

More information can be found at https://adshares.net/.

