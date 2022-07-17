Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMG opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.