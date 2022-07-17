Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock worth $68,194,377 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

