AirSwap Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $654,813.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

