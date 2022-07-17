Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €114.00 ($114.00) to €99.00 ($99.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($110.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($112.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.

AKZOY stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

