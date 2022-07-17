Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.