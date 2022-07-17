Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.57.

ALGN stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

