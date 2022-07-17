All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,201 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About W. P. Carey



W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

