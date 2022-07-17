All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

