All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

