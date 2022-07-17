Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €264.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($264.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($240.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($260.00) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($265.00) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday.

Allianz Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €173.00 ($173.00) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($206.80). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €188.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €206.35.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

