Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.24. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

