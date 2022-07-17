Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.37.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 21,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

