Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $548,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

