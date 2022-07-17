Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,294 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

