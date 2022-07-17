Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 57,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

