Altura (ALU) Reaches One Day Volume of $653,660.00

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Altura has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $12.55 million and $653,660.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
