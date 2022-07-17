Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

