American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,736. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

