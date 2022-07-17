Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

