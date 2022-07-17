Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

