AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Tops $0.0067

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,546.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

