Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $300.98 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $280,471,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

