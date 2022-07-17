Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.10.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

