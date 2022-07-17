Apollon Limassol Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $319,079.98 and $120,511.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00099935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00277871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008438 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.