Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Archaea Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 713,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,226. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Archaea Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

