Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.08 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00100040 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016955 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00277698 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041463 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008267 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
