Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.96 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.