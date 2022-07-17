Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

