Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
ARESF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
