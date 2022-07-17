Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ARESF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.88%.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.