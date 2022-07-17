Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,448 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.44% of Arvinas worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

