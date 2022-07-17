Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $249,314.12 and approximately $7,950.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.