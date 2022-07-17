ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.31 and a 200-day moving average of $605.36. The firm has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($767.00) to €630.00 ($630.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.00.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.