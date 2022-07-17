ATB Capital Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.97.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE:AC opened at C$16.85 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The business had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.