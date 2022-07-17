Automata Network (ATA) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $29.21 million and $8.33 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

