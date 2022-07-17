AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of AutoZone worth $64,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,019.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

