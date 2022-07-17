Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Up 55.8% in June

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 5,120,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.78.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
