Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Up 55.8% in June

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avaya Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 5,120,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Stories

