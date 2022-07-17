Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.5 %

AVT stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after acquiring an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.