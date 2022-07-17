aWSB 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. aWSB has a total market cap of $72,257.89 and $47.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $11.82 or 0.00055575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
