Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

AXTA stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.