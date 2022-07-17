Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

